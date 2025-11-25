XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 29,900 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after purchasing an additional 410,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

