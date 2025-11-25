XTX Topco Ltd Sells 16,094 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1,090.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 223,845 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

