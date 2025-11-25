Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $854,537,000 after buying an additional 3,146,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $245,757,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.