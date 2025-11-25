Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

