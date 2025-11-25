Verity & Verity LLC Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 206,002 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Corning by 151.7% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

