Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) EVP Philip Metheny Acquires 4,147 Shares

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Metheny acquired 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,509.56. The trade was a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commercial Bancgroup Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CBK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,766. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.74 million and a PE ratio of 31.91.

Get Commercial Bancgroup alerts:

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBK. Hovde Group raised Commercial Bancgroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Bancgroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Bancgroup currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Bancgroup

About Commercial Bancgroup

(Get Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Bancgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Bancgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.