Euan Marshall Acquires 45 Shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 45 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

On Monday, September 22nd, Euan Marshall bought 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £148.95.

IntegraFin Price Performance

LON IHP traded down GBX 0.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321. The company had a trading volume of 550,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263 and a 12-month high of GBX 414.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 410 to GBX 430 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433.75.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

