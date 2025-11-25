Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Thomas Chambers Purchases 49,204 Shares of Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Chambers bought 49,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £29,030.36.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NTV traded down GBX 1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.31. Northern 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 50.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 57. The stock has a market cap of £128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a net margin of 7,373.23% and a return on equity of 335.60%.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.