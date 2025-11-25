Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,661 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

