Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25,793.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,527,000 after purchasing an additional 722,210 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

