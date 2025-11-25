The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $215.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.94.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,488. Humana has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Humana by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after buying an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $425,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

