Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $21.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. 3,737,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,467.21. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649.92. This trade represents a 75.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

