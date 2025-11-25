John Waddell Purchases 10,959 Shares of Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Stock

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) insider John Waddell acquired 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,972.69.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

Northern 3 VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.91. Northern 3 VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 81 and a 12-month high of GBX 85.50. The company has a market capitalization of £123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 52.77%.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

