AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.