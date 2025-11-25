XTX Topco Ltd Invests $7.86 Million in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $267,475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

