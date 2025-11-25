Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Popular were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Popular by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Popular by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

