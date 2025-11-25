XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,608 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,126,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

