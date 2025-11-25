XTX Topco Ltd Invests $5.47 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4,906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 601,647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,125,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,055,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

