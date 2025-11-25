Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of ZM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,721.35. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

