Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.05 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after acquiring an additional 391,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

