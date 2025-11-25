Summit Global Investments Sells 3,148 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRL. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

