Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,863,893 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14,420.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PepsiCo worth $513,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.