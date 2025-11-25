Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

