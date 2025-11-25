Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $756.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.71. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

