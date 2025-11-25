Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

ADBE stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

