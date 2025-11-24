Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

