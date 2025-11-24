Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Down 0.5%
Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGP
About Ultrapar Participacoes
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participacoes
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AI Fatigue? These 3 Analyst-Upgraded Stocks Offer Real Growth Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.