Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 312.3% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,075,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in CRH by 7.8% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $110.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

