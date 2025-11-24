3,651,196 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,651,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Tobam grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

