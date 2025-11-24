Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shires Income had a return on equity of 68.29% and a net margin of 1,007.53%.
Shires Income Price Performance
Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 285.43 on Monday. Shires Income has a 1 year low of GBX 210 and a 1 year high of GBX 295.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Shires Income Company Profile
