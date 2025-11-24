Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Liberty Energy was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/21/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

10/20/2025 – Liberty Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Liberty Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/11/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

