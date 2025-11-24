Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

