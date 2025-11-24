Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 3,932 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $340.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

