Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,250 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CER. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,098.75.

Shares of CER traded up GBX 28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,410. 199,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,193. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,950. The company has a market cap of £415.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

