Reviewing Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DTE Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares DTE Energy and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 10.16% 12.72% 3.01% Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale 1 1 1 0 2.00

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $149.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.82 billion 1.89 $1.40 billion $6.66 20.30 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

