Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 29,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lear by 1,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

