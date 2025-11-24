Berenberg Bank Lowers M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 150

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 to GBX 150 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.75.

SAA traded down GBX 6 on Monday, hitting GBX 120. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 100.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 200. The company has a market cap of £145.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

