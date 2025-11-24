Berenberg Bank Lowers M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 150

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 to GBX 150 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.75.
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
