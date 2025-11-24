Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,568 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

