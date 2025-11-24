Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 3,820 Price Target at Panmure Gordon

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 3,610 to GBX 3,820 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halma in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 3,290 to GBX 3,690 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,507.14.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Stock Up 1.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Halma stock traded up GBX 42 on Friday, hitting GBX 3,582. The company had a trading volume of 42,734,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,456.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,316 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,764.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.