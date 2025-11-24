IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Arete initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Arete Research started coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of IREN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. 10,991,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346,305. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 4.21. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. Analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,877,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at $311,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IREN by 129.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 435,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 246,333 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

