Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 429% compared to the typical daily volume of 413 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 626,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,271,786 shares in the company, valued at $55,420,966.20. This represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,874,057 shares of company stock worth $13,325,286. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 282.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Research raised Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 847,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,376. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $676.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.