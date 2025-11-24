NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 283 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.

NWF Group stock traded up GBX 1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,139. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

