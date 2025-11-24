NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 283 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.
NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.
