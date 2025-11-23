Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,878 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $157.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.23, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132,226 shares of company stock worth $333,155,098. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

