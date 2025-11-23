Comparing HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Peers

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HomesToLife to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 294.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.41 billion -$10.34 million 22.91

Analyst Recommendations

HomesToLife’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomesToLife and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 85 551 322 59 2.35

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 37.41%. Given HomesToLife’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -3.02% -77.74% -2.19%

Summary

HomesToLife competitors beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

