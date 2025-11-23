Critical Review: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) & Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Juma Technology and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 16.27% 9.72% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Juma Technology and Chunghwa Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Juma Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Juma Technology is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

This table compares Juma Technology and Chunghwa Telecom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $234.17 billion 0.14 $1.13 billion $1.58 26.45

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Juma Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

