Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of BFAM opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,797,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,137,000 after purchasing an additional 168,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,235,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,425,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.