Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.1429.
DRS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 804,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,144,000 after acquiring an additional 870,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,596 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,923,000 after acquiring an additional 254,975 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leonardo DRS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DRS opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
