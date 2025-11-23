Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $980.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 53.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 825.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

