Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) versus Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Head to Head Review

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Prudential Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sompo pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Prudential Public has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prudential Public and Sompo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $21.26 billion 1.67 $2.29 billion N/A N/A Sompo $35.81 billion 0.85 $2.79 billion $1.89 8.57

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Public.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A Sompo 10.20% 15.63% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prudential Public and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Prudential Public beats Sompo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

