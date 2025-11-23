Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $3,244,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

