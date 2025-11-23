Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $354.97

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.3889.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $321.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -327.73 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $385.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $319,638.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,004. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,981,000 after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,222,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after buying an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.